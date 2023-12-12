Man charged with murder after shooting on County Rd. 88 in Pisgah

PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has died and a suspect was arrested following a shooting on County Road 88 in Pisgah Monday night, according to Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen.

Harnen said the incident happened around 9 p.m. after deputies received a call of a man being shot inside a residence. Upon arrival, a 44-year-old man was found shot in the home and airlifted to Erlanger Hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the suspect, Joshua Goolsby was located a short time later, and detained by members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, Goolsby was charged with murder and was placed in the Jackson County Jail.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

