Man charged with murder after shooting on County Rd. 88 in Pisgah

Joshua Goolsby
Joshua Goolsby(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PISGAH, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was charged with murder following a shooting on Monday night in Pisgah.

According to Jackson County Sherriff Rocky Harnen, the incident happened around 9 p.m. on County Road 88 after deputies received a call of a man being shot inside a residence. Upon arrival, a 44-year-old man was found shot inside the home and was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital. The shooting victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies said the suspect, Joshua Goolsby was located a short time later, and detained by members of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

After further investigation, Goolsby was charged with murder and was placed in the Jackson County Jail.

WAFF will update with more information as it becomes available.

