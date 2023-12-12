Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Madison Baptist Association to travel to Tennessee for storm cleanup

Officials say a chaplain with travel with the relief team to support those who may have lost a loved one or their home
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Baptist Association in Huntsville is loading trailers full of equipment as they prepare to provide disaster relief to our neighbors in Tennesee.

Weekend storms have left 6 people dead in Middle Tennessee, and many displaced or without power.

Disaster Relief Director Jack Fuson says he will take a team of 10 to Goodlettsville, Tennessee to provide relief for those affected.

He says his chainsaw team will help to clear trees that have fallen on homes, as well as clear pathways for people to get back to their homes after seeking shelter.

While his team is busy clearing up the damage, a chaplain will provide much-needed support for those who have lost a loved one or a home as a result of the tornadoes.

They will also have a large shower trailer travelling with them for the crew and victims to utilize.

Fuson says they will spend the majority of the week supporting the families affected by the storms.

”We’re gonna deploy [Tuesday] morning, we hope to be north of Nashville by noon. We’ll work a half a day [Tuesday] afternoon, and then we hope that our team will finish up by about noon on Saturday and be back in Huntsville,” Fuson says.

Fuson says this is all an effort to give back to a community in need.

“Most of the people that I have on the team, the vast majority are retired. A lot of us feel that we’ve been blessed in our lives, and we’ve had situations where people have come in and helped us, and right now we have an opportunity to go back and pay back some of that help,” Fuson says.

