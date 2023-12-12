Jackson County EMA offers survey for TV market change

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County EMA director is giving the residents of Jackson County the chance to voice their opinions on the recent TV market changes.

In November, Nielsen, a national media company, designated Jackson County as part of the Chattanooga market.

This means that viewers utilizing cable and satellite do not receive news and 48 First Alert weather developments and updates.

EMA Director Paul Smith says this change is making it harder to stay aware of severe weather in that area.

Smith is asking Jackson County residents to take a survey that asks what television stations you want to see, so he can show state and local leaders.

”It will be shared with the legislative delegation, our municipalities around the county, Congressman Strong’s office and Senator Britt’s office. Those are the folks who are working in Washington with the FCC to try to correct this change,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s already received over 3,000 responses on the survey, most of them favor Huntsville TV stations.

If you would like to complete this survey click here.

Smith says the form will remain open until Thursday.

