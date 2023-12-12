Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Huntsville police looking for man following women around, taking pictures up their skirts

Huntsville police looking for man seen following women and taking photos up their skirts.
Huntsville police looking for man seen following women and taking photos up their skirts.(HPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying a man seen following women around and taking pictures up their skirts and dresses.

Police said earlier this year the incidents happened near the Jones Valley Target but have since begun happening around other parts of town.

The man is believed to be driving a newer model black Altima.

If you recognize the man, call the police at 256-658-1708.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Steve Perkins
Steve Perkins’ family attorney files lawsuit, identifies officers involved in shooting death
Joshua Goolsby
Man charged with murder after shooting on County Rd. 88 in Pisgah
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"...
Taylor Swift donates $1M to tornado relief fund
Decatur City Council work session
Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death have days to appeal, community urges transparency