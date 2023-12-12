Huntsville police looking for man following women around, taking pictures up their skirts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying a man seen following women around and taking pictures up their skirts and dresses.

Police said earlier this year the incidents happened near the Jones Valley Target but have since begun happening around other parts of town.

The man is believed to be driving a newer model black Altima.

If you recognize the man, call the police at 256-658-1708.

