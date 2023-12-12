Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Guntersville woman arrested on Emily’s Law charge

Valina Jackson, a Guntersville woman whose dog was euthanized after attacking Teri Angel, is facing new charges.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville woman whose dog was euthanized after attacking a woman is facing new charges.

Valina Jackson’s dog Havoc attacked Teri Angel causing severe injuries.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday for failure to control a dangerous dog under Emily’s Law.

The dog spent two years in the Marshall County Animal Shelter and was even stolen from there during that time.

Jackson was later charged with theft however she failed to appear in court for those charges.

Her latest arrest also included charges from skipping those court dates.

Jackson was released on bond.

