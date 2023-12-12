Guntersville woman arrested on Emily’s Law charge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Guntersville woman whose dog was euthanized after attacking a woman is facing new charges.

Valina Jackson’s dog Havoc attacked Teri Angel causing severe injuries.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday for failure to control a dangerous dog under Emily’s Law.

The dog spent two years in the Marshall County Animal Shelter and was even stolen from there during that time.

Jackson was later charged with theft however she failed to appear in court for those charges.

Her latest arrest also included charges from skipping those court dates.

Jackson was released on bond.

