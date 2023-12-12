Get the best skin of your life at Cultivated Beauty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Cultivated Beauty is Gunterville’s modern medical spa that focuses on skincare and bringing out inner beauty. Eliminating the coldness that comes with visiting a traditional dermatology office, Cultivated Beauty is delivering medical-grade results in a more inviting environment.

They specialize in everything from traditional European facials up to injectables and Mopheus8 Microneedling. Their most popular service would have to be their Hydrafacial, a customizable treatment that takes around an hour from start to finish.

Cultivated Beauty treats a multitude of different skin concerns. Their primary focus is on anti-ageing but they handle everything from acne to preventative skincare. They also offer massages and lash extensions!

To book a complimentary consultation, visit their website here. In this consultation, the professional will break down what the client needs to do to see results in areas of concern, what they offer within their budget, and what will work best for them.

