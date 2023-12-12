Former Scottsboro Police officer acquitted on child abuse charges, files lawsuit

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Scottsboro Police Officer is filing a lawsuit against his former department and the city following conspiracy claims, according to court records.

Ryan Manning was acquitted of child abuse charges back in June. Now, Manning is claiming former coworkers and family members conspired against him. He says he was falsely accused.

Court documents obtained by WAFF 48 News cite that Manning says the defendants “engaged in a conspiracy of malicious prosecution and clearly committed the tort of abuse of process along with other violations of state law.”

Manning claimed that his father-in-law did not like him and wanted to get him out of the house. Court documents state that his father-in-law met with Scottsboro Police officers and asked how he could get Manning out of the house.

The Scottsboro Police officers who had met with Manning’s father-in-law allegedly told him that a domestic violence situation would get him out of the house. Shortly after this alleged meeting, Manning noticed that his daughter’s arm was limp, he and his wife took her to the physician who “wrongly concluded the fractures were non-accidental.”

On Oct. 28, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation which was “completed within a few weeks after the hospital visit.”

On Dec. 13, 2021, Manning was arrested and charged with torture and willful abuse of a child and domestic violence - 2nd degree. A week after his arrest, Manning was fired from SPD. Court documents claim that senior SPD members instructed officers to “refrain from providing positive information” about him before and after his indictment.

Manning was arrested and placed on house arrest for over a year, he also had no contact with his daughter for a year and six months due to his bond conditions.

In June 2023, Manning appeared before a Jackson County jury for his criminal trial. The prosecutor’s witness testified that “the injuries to Mr. Manning’s child occurred after the plaintiff’s last contact with his daughter, making it impossible for him to have caused any injury.”

Court documents claim that during the trial “co-conspirators” within the Scottsboro Police Department “continued their conspiracy to provide false statements against the Plaintiff (Manning), perjuring themselves by falsely testifying under oath.”

Since being acquitted of the charges, Manning is now suing on the grounds of negligence, false imprisonment, slander, libel and abuse of process amongst others.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.