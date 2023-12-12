Former HCS employee files complaint against school board president

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Huntsville City Schools employee has filed an ethics complaint against the school board president.

The complaint was filed this week with the Alabama Ethics Commission against District 4′s President Ryan Renaud.

The complaint alleges Renaud violated two provisions of the “School Board Governance Improvement Act.”

The complaint said the first alleged violation happened on Dec. 7, 2021, when Renaud supported and voted for a change in a nepotism policy that originally prohibited any board member from having an immediate family member employed by the school district.

At the time of the vote, Renaud was engaged to a fourth-grade teacher at Morris Elementary. He and Katherine Jones were due to be married on March 12, 2022. Without the change in the policy, the complaint said she would be forced to seek employment at another school district.

During a board meeting, school board member Michelle Watkins said she was against changing the policy, saying “Let’s just be honest. We have a board member (referring to Renaud) [who] is about to get married and we don’t need their spouse working directly in the district they’re in” citing “it could cause problems” for a principal in their role as a supervisor over an employee whose spouse is a board member in their district.

The complaint said when the vote was taken, Renaud, instead of recusing himself, participated and voted yes for the change.

In the second alleged violation, the complaint said evidence was found in an email exchange on Dec. 1, 2022, with a Morris Elementary parent concerning an “attempt to direct or corrupt the daily operations of the school system” including the “functions and responsibilities of the superintendent.”

Renaud’s response to the parent discusses the principal at the school, sharing confidential information, saying he “simply ask that you keep this between the two of us.”

Renaud said to the parent that the principal created a “toxic work environment.” Renaud also referenced steps the school has taken with the principal regarding said concerns, stating, “I have made that clear to her...” During the email exchange, Renaud’s wife was a teacher at the school.

Leaders from the Alabama Ethics Commission said that if this complaint “does state a violation of the Act, then we will assign it to an investigator for investigation. If after investigating the Complaint the investigators in consultation with the General Counsel and the Executive Director of the Commission determine that the allegations are credible, we will present the information to our Commissioners who will then determine whether probable cause exists that a violation has occurred. We will then either refer the matter to the Office of the Attorney General, the District Attorney in the location where the violation occurred or impose an Administrative fine.”

The Commission also said there are 180 days to determine whether probable cause exists. An extension of an additional 180 days may be granted.

The school board is scheduled to meet in the AV room at Huntsville High School at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

