Ex-Franklin County bus driver pleads guilty to driving bus while drunk

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Franklin County Schools bus driver is facing jail time after pleading guilty to driving a school bus full of children while drunk.

Rhonda Barksdale pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance as well as the six counts of reckless endangerment.

The victims of those counts were ages five to 11.

Barksdale will serve a year sentence split between the jail and the community corrections program in Franklin County.

“This case has been pretty tense,” said Hal Hughston, Colbert County District Attorney. “It’s been one that’s gotten a lot of attention. It means a lot to a lot of families. The ability to get a plea agreement that the victims are happy with and not having to put them through what they experienced again is a win today.”

Barksdale will also have two years of probation and surrender her CDL license within 30 days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.