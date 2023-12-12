Embracing the imperfection of the holidays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of the year can bring on so much pressure to have the ‘perfect’ holiday. Our attempts to live up to our expectations of perfection can take away from the joy of the season. Shannon Carothers, a habit and success coach, says that we should embrace all the imperfections that accompany the holidays and let go of the things that weigh on us...but in the end, don’t matter.

Here are 5 things you can allow yourself to let go of this year.

1. You’re home does not have to be perfectly decorated

There are so many new trends to keep up with, and we want our homes to look like magazines. But it is expensive, time-consuming, and stressful. Let go of the idea that every ornament needs to be in its place. Sometimes a quirky tree with ornaments haphazardly placed can be more charming.

2. The meals do not have to be 5-star and gourmet

Shannon says she loves traditional Christmas meals so much, but she also loves the simplicity of serving soup and sandwiches or pizza. Her family also loves baking cookies for their neighbors!

3. It’s ok to take the easy route with gifts

Not everything needs to be a Pinterest-worthy DIY or over-the-top expensive present. Sometimes we don’t have the budget or the time we wish we had, but remembering the reason for the season is so important. And as important as your child tells you those items are on their wishlist, her guess is that they don’t have a clue what they got for Christmas last year.

4. Don’t stress about the perfect family photo

Capturing the chaos can be just as good. Embrace candid, real moments instead of stressing about a flawless family photo. Or set down your phone for a while and truly be present in the moment.

5. Remember that it’s ok to say no

There are so many incredible events in North Alabama to attend, but it is easy to quickly overload your schedule with too many. Have a conversation with your family about what events are most important, and then politely turn down the rest (this can include extended family events).

To book Shannon as a coach, visit her website and check out The Successful Mama Podcast!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.