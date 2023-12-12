Eleventh grader expelled from Jackson-Olin High School for sharing fight video involving assistant principal to Facebook

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham City Schools eleventh grader hopes to get back into school after being expelled for sharing a video to Facebook. The video was of a fight between an assistant principal and a student that happened last week, an incident he wasn’t even a part of.

Zachary Davis hopes Birmingham City Schools will let his son Solomon back into Jackson-Olin High School. Video of the fight made its way to Solomon’s phone. He posted it on Facebook, then found himself in the principal’s office being expelled. As far as he knows, he’s the only one that’s been kicked out of school.

A Birmingham City Schools spokesperson confirmed to WBRC the assistant principal is on administrative leave.

Zachery Davis says he’s upset about the cold shoulder he’s getting from his son’s school.

“You can’t take 10 minutes to explain to a parent why you’re expelling his or her child from school?” questioned Davis.

It’s one of several videos of a fight between what Davis says is a student and the assistant principal of the school. Solomon got it from a group text with other students.

“One of the assistants in the office actually had the nerve to walk up to him and say, hey you’re already in trouble, you want to send me the video,” said Davis. “He wasn’t there. He was in class doing what he was supposed to do. And he responded as a 15 or 16 year old would when they’re watching a teacher or grown-up attack a child.”

Birmingham City Schools says the fight and video are under investigation. According to their code of conduct, Solomon’s expulsion is covered under class three criminal or major offenses, citing placing pictures/videos on computer websites without authorization. Davis acknowledges his son did violate the code of conduct, but feels the punishment doesn’t match the crime.

“Why shouldn’t these children protect themselves and get it out to a grown-up? So a grown-up can do or handle the situation like I am. This needs to be addressed. I watched a grown man choke a child on the ground and I have two teenage kids in this school,” said Davis.

Solomon has taken the video down from social media. He will have a hearing that will determine if he will be allowed back in school this Wednesday.

