Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death have days to appeal, community urges transparency

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst and Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three terminated officers involved in the shooting death of Steve Perkins have only a few days left to appeal Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision. On Monday evening, community members voiced much of their frustration on the lack of transparency surrounding the decision at Decatur’s City Council work session.

While Decatur City Councilman Hunter Pepper has remained vocal, stating the officers involved should not have been fired. Pepper believes the decision was rushed and influenced by ongoing protests.

In terms of potential appeals for the officers, many community members who attended last night’s session voiced their concerns.

Dr. Yvette Rice, a local pastor, told Pepper at the work session that his opinion was flawed, as the city’s personnel matters have nothing to do with the criminal investigation.

Rice says no matter what, they will continue their fight for justice.

“Our ultimate goal is justice for Steve Perkins and his family,” Rice said. “And for those police officers, they’ve been relinquished of their duties and our next goal would be for them to be charged, prosecuted and the termination that they were in the wrong for the death of Steve Perkins.”

The deadline for the officers to appeal the mayor’s decision is this Thursday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues to investigate the criminal side of this case.

