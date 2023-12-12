Competency hearing held for Florence man facing attempted murder charges

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A jury is being asked to decide if a man facing multiple attempted murder charges is competent to stand trial.

Kyle Seeley is accused of attacking six of his family members in 2021.

Deputies said Seeley attacked four of his family members with a machete and shot at two others with an antique gun. It happened at Seeley’s home in the Petersville-Underwood area of Lauderdale County on the morning of May 26, 2021.

Three of the victims were Seeley’s children all under the age of ten. Seeley barricaded himself in the home for hours in a standoff with authorities until they eventually had to throw tear gas in to get him out.

In the next few days, the jury will decide if he is competent enough to stand trial. If they do, Seeley will then face another jury that will decide if he’s not guilty or guilty.

