Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Competency hearing held for Florence man facing attempted murder charges

A jury is being asked to decide if a man facing attempted murder charges is competent to stand trial.
By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A jury is being asked to decide if a man facing multiple attempted murder charges is competent to stand trial.

Kyle Seeley is accused of attacking six of his family members in 2021.

Deputies said Seeley attacked four of his family members with a machete and shot at two others with an antique gun. It happened at Seeley’s home in the Petersville-Underwood area of Lauderdale County on the morning of May 26, 2021.

Three of the victims were Seeley’s children all under the age of ten. Seeley barricaded himself in the home for hours in a standoff with authorities until they eventually had to throw tear gas in to get him out.

In the next few days, the jury will decide if he is competent enough to stand trial. If they do, Seeley will then face another jury that will decide if he’s not guilty or guilty.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Madison Baptist Association to travel to Tennessee for storm cleanup
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Madison Baptist Association offers relief for Tennessee tornado victims
A jury is being asked to decide if a man facing attempted murder charges is competent to stand...
Competency hearing being held for a man who is charged with six counts of attempted murder
UF employees Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, arrested on child abuse charges.
UF researchers arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages