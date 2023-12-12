Chilly morning with sunshine and seasonal 50s Tuesday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. Fair skies overnight have allowed our temperatures to fall into the middle 20s in most locations across the Tennessee Valley, dress warm heading out the door to work and school.

Areas of widespread frost have formed this morning and you will need to allow a few extra minutes to scrape your car windshield before hitting the road for the morning commute. Today will bring plenty of sunshine early in the day before some high clouds push in for the afternoon, high temperatures will be right around average in the middle to upper 50s with a fairly calm southeasterly wind.

Partly cloudy skies overnight will keep temps a touch warmer in the low to middle 30s, expect more frost to develop with the calm conditions overnight. Wednesday through Friday will be very typical days in middle December with high temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s under mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon.

Our next chance of light, isolated rainfall will be over the weekend with Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures staying in the middle to upper 50s.

