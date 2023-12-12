Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Candid with Kaitlin: remembering the reason for the season

Kaitlin talks about prioritizing what's important
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year is always filled to the brim with parties, presents, and spreading your presence thin. Each year, we always say that we are not going to get overwhelmed and every year, we’re crawling across the finish line into the new year exhausted and desperate for rest.

Like most, Kaitlin loves having a full schedule during Christmas. She loves the traditions- the plays, the gatherings, the church services, the community service, and even the school celebrations. It’s all even more special to me now that she has two small children.

I don’t think it’s necessarily the number of events or commitments that exhausts me -- it’s the pressure to do everything perfectly over the top. When life feels like a performance, we become performers instead of people, and then we expect the same out of everyone else.

Kailtin Chappell Rogers

But God never asked us to be perfect. He doesn’t require perfect homes to host guests. He doesn’t require extravagant parties or gifts to celebrate His birth. It was never about us being perfect but always about a perfect Savior showing up on the scene to save us from ourselves.

The pressure is off for us to perform because it’s not about us anyway.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds