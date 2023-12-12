Candid with Kaitlin: remembering the reason for the season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This time of year is always filled to the brim with parties, presents, and spreading your presence thin. Each year, we always say that we are not going to get overwhelmed and every year, we’re crawling across the finish line into the new year exhausted and desperate for rest.

Like most, Kaitlin loves having a full schedule during Christmas. She loves the traditions- the plays, the gatherings, the church services, the community service, and even the school celebrations. It’s all even more special to me now that she has two small children.

I don’t think it’s necessarily the number of events or commitments that exhausts me -- it’s the pressure to do everything perfectly over the top. When life feels like a performance, we become performers instead of people, and then we expect the same out of everyone else.

But God never asked us to be perfect. He doesn’t require perfect homes to host guests. He doesn’t require extravagant parties or gifts to celebrate His birth. It was never about us being perfect but always about a perfect Savior showing up on the scene to save us from ourselves.

The pressure is off for us to perform because it’s not about us anyway.

