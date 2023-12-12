Belle Mina residents band together to try and stop potential rock quarry, asphalt plant

BELLE MINA, Ala. (WAFF) - Many congregants, neighbors, and supporters gathered to learn about the possibility of a rock quarry and asphalt plant moving into their backyard in Belle Mina.

“I believe the people who have the best chance of making something happen are sitting in these pews with us today,” exclaimed Belle Mina Methodist Church Reverend Cody B. Gilliam as he introduced himself to a packed church on Monday afternoon.

Grayson Carter and Sons recently filed a permit with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to build the project in Belle Mina. This is the same business that was set to construct the controversial asphalt plant in Athens and many residents say they don’t want it there.

-“We feel like it’s going to shatter our home,” said 30-year resident Dolores Fletcher. “Our home will be shattered into pieces. I’m very emotional about it because it’s a quiet town all the neighbors know each other. we’ve met every neighbor that’s come into the neighborhood and everyone that moves into this community has a love for this small quaint town.”

According to experts published in the Soil Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering Journal, blasts at rock quarries can damage nearby homes by cracking the foundation and creating sinkholes. This can be especially harmful when it comes to older homes.

“The other thing is gas lines are really old here,” said one Belle Mina homeowner. “If you have an older home, you might have older gas lines, you might have an older septic system. I have an older septic system. There are things here that can shift and change and you might not find out until later.”

They want to stop the establishment before it even breaks ground during this thirty-day public comment period.

Rev. Gilliam and other leaders are encouraging residents to contact ADEM leaders and sign a petition.

“We’re asking everyone to consider signing this and getting in touch with our representatives because my home is 92 years old so I know it can not sustain all of that blasting,’ said long-time Belle Mina homeowner Larry Fletcher.

Rev. Gilliam is also trying to have ADEM hold a public hearing over the proposed rock quarry and asphalt plant.

