Athens man completes 7th 100K ultramarathon at age 52

A 52-year-old Athens man has done something most people never do. Lanier Greenhaw completed his seventh 100K ultramarathon over the weekend.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 52-year-old Athens man has done something most people never do.

Lanier Greenhaw completed his seventh 100K ultramarathon over the weekend.

He says it was about 67 miles of running. Greenhaw says he did it in just under 18 hours.

While most people would think running that much sounds awful, he says there’s something special in the ultra-runner community.

“I just like the people and the course and just the way it feels,” he said. “The community of ultra-runners. We ran through the George Washington National Forest, so you’re running through the trees and up on the ridges in the mountains. It’s just a great place to be.”

He’s been running the course for the last nine years.

