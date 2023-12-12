Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Athens high schoolers lend helping hand to SPARK Academy students

Students at Athens High School are helping out after they heard a nearby school was having issues with its 3-D printer.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Athens High School are helping out after they heard a nearby school was having issues with its 3-D printer.

Second-grade students at SPARK Academy have been busy 3-D printing Christmas ornaments for the holiday.

However, the class only had one 3-D printer and each ornament took 90 minutes to print. That meant they wouldn’t finish printing all the ornaments in time for Christmas.

But the high school students are using their printers to help out.

Michael May is the engineering instructor for Athens High. He said the 2nd graders were excited to see the high schoolers helping out.

“What they really liked, was Ms. Kennedy told us that when she handed out the ornaments to the second graders, a lot of them were excited when they found out that the high schoolers the big kids had printed the ornaments so that made them feel special and think they’re just excited to help out in general,” May said.

SPARK Academy at Cowart is a K-3 STEM school.

SPARK stands for Science, Project-based, Academic Research by Kids.

