Alabama pool contractor facing fraud charges

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local pool contractor is now facing fraud charges after many clients spoke out.

Last month many people in Madison County filed lawsuits. They claimed Greg Kirk started building pools for their families.

He never finished them.

48 News uncovered that Kirk had a pool business listed under three different LLCs, all of which he filed bankruptcy on.

His business, Pristine Pools, received an F-rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Jerry Scarborough says he’s one of dozens of people scammed by Kirk. He says he wishes to recover the money he lost.

“We want to look at all the accounts the money went,” he said. “We are hoping we can follow the money, and we are hoping to recover some money, and give it back to some of the victims because some of these stories are heartbreaking to hear.”

The homeowners warn you to be aware of who you hire.

