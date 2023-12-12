Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Alabama corrections officer among 15 sex trafficking operation arrests

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the 15 men arrested as part of a multi-agency child sex trafficking operation in the Montgomery area was a member of law enforcement, WSFA 12 News has learned.

“Flanzy Harris was an officer at Kilby Correctional Facility,” Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kelly Betts confirmed. “He has resigned his position.”

ADOC later confirmed Harris’s official position was as a Correctional Officer, Senior.

15 SEX TRAFFICKING ARRESTS
“The suspects in this case, targeted and solicited individuals online, through chat rooms, social media and other sites,” said Montgomery County Sheriffs Office Assistant Chief Deputy Wesley Richardson during a Monday news conference. “They agreed to pay to engage in sexual acts with individuals that they believe to be children. Furthermore, these suspects then traveled to designated locations to engage in these unlawful sexual acts. Fortunately, they were intercepted and arrested by law enforcement, and they no longer pose a threat to the community.”

Harris, 43, is charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Traveling to Meet a Child for an Unlawful Sex Act, and Attempted Human Trafficking.

While at least five other defendants in this investigation have posted bail, Harris remains behind bars at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bail totaling $250,000, as of Tuesday.

