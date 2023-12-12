6 gifts for the Swiftie in your life

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s no denying that Taylor Swift dominated the year 2023. From her Eras Tour to releasing multiple re-recorded albums, and being named Time’s Person of the Year, Christmas Time is sure to continue Swift’s popularity!

Here are six gift ideas for the Swfitie in your life:

THE DETAILS!!!! The tiny Christmas tree, the snowy pines, it all feels so Evermore-y. And if it was real??!? I would be renting to own! (Splendid Threads Co.)

This iconic cabin is instantly recognizable to any Swifite. It was front and center during the ‘Evermore’ set of The Eras Tour and it makes for a great subtle piece of T-Swift merch! The design comes on short-sleeved Comfort Color shirts and crewneck sweatshirts in sizes small to 4xl. You can shop here.

cucumber - honeydew - aloe (Sparta Candle Co.)

This candle and soap company went viral after making Taylor Swift-inspired soaps. While those make great gifts, most of them are sold out. So, this candle is a great option for the Swiftie wanting to bring ‘Lover’ energy into their home. All their candles are made from soy wax and have 65 hours of burn time. You can check out the full Swiftie Collection here.

Give your Swifitie the gift of everlasting art work (katri-draws)

This small business is based out of Redbubble! Run by a graphic designer & illustrator, Karti Draws has an array of original art that features some of Taylor’s most iconic Eras Tour outfits! My personal favorite is the Eras Tour Midnights Bodysuit Print. All of Katrin’s prints come in three sizes: 12x12, 16x16, and 20x20. You can find more of her work on her Instagram.

Meet Me At Midnight Slippers Are Made Of Soft Plush Fabric, Easily Slip On And Off, Keeps Your Feet Warm. Soft Plush Fluffy Upper Provides You A Cozy, Cute Moon Will Bring You A Good Mood (Amazon)

Inspired by Taylor’s song “Lavender Haze,” this gift is perfect for the Swiftie who wants to stay warm and cozy this winter! You can shop here.

It’s been a long time coming! The Eras Tour. You were there. This Taylor Swift-themed Eras Tour ornament captures the magic of that unforgettable night... (Rock Paper Scissors)

Any Taylor fan who went to the Eras Tour would love this. It’s such a special way to remember an enchanted evening! You can shop here.

Enjoy new Swift lyrics each month (FosBag)

What’s better than Taylor? How about staying organized all year long? With this calendar, Swifties can do both! Shop here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.