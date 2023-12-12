Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

$5 million lottery winner says she will share her winnings to help improve the community

Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.
Pamela D. of Pueblo, Colorado, recently won the $5.2 million Colorado Lotto+ jackpot.(Colorado Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (Gray News) - A Colorado woman says she looking at giving back to the community after turning a stop at a convenience store into a multimillion-dollar payday.

According to the Colorado Lottery, a lucky lotto player identified as Pamela stopped at a Loaf N Jug store on Nov. 29 to pick up a soda and a $3 lottery ticket.

Lottery officials said she had played the game numerous times before, but never imagined this was the ticket that would change her life.

The winning ticket ended up on Pamela’s fridge before her son checked it and shared the life-changing news.

Her Colorado Lotto+ ticket matched all six numbers (10-24-27-35-37-38) that produced a jackpot of more than $5.2 million.

She said the most she had ever won before was about $50 when playing the lottery.

Officials said Pamela is retired and volunteers her time around the community. She also plans to give back to the Pueblo community.

“Pamela has chosen to channel her energy into giving back to the community that holds a special place in her heart,” lottery officials shared. “She’s not sure exactly what she will do with her winnings but is determined to improve our magnificent Pueblo!”

The Loaf N Jug location received a $10,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail
FILE - Students from Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Fla., walk out of the school...
Florida fines high school for allowing transgender student to play girls volleyball
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Police ask for charges in fatal stabbing of Detroit synagogue leader
Manchester High School identified the student as 17-year-old Brandon Smith.
High school football player dies day before state championship game