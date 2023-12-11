UF researchers arrested for keeping young children in makeshift cages

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has confirmed a couple arrested for keeping their two children in makeshift cages were employed by the University of Florida.

Dustin Huff, 35, and Yurui Xie, 31, were arrested on Friday on charges of child abuse and child neglect. University of Florida officials confirm they worked for the university and are on administrative leave.

A webpage removed from the university’s website stated Xie was the Plant Pathology Department’s safety manager. A removed page for Huff described him as a biological scientist who worked for the UF/IFAS Horticultural Sciences Department.

RELATED: GPD charges couple with aggravated child abuse after they left child in homemade cage

Yurui Xie and Dustin Huff were arrested Friday.

As part of a Department of Children and Families investigation, officers responded to Huff and Xie’s home near the Portofino Community off Southwest 24th Avenue. Officers say the couple kept a 6-year-old boy in a cage made out of a wooden bed frame whenever he wasn’t at school.

Xie and Huff would leave the child alone in the house. They told investigators the cage had been in their child’s room for a year.

Officers found a second makeshift cage in the closet of the master bedroom used for the couple’s other child. Both cages had rails and springs that could cause harm to the kids if they moved inside.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.