Try these church window cookies for the holidays
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - They’re a Christmas tradition for her family, but to spread some holiday “joy,” Joy Robinette showed us how to do it!
All you’ll need is butter, chocolate morsels, multi-colored marshmallows, and coconut shavings! To find more family-centered recipes, check out Joy’s cookbook on Amazon here.
