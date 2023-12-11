Texas Roadhouse in Decatur closes after kitchen fire

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A restaurant in Decatur will be closed temporarily after a fire started in the kitchen on Monday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Kyle Brown says the Texas Roadhouse on Beltline Rd. will be closed for a few days after a fire started in the kitchen. Brown says it is unclear as to what caused the fire but it started around the grill area.

He credited the Texas Roadhouse staff for saving the building as they jumped into action and got the fire suppression system going. Brown says there is moderate damage but no one was injured.

This story will be updated once there were more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.