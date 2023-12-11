Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Texas Roadhouse in Decatur closes after kitchen fire(Tracy Thornton/Decatur Fire and Rescue)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A restaurant in Decatur will be closed temporarily after a fire started in the kitchen on Monday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Kyle Brown says the Texas Roadhouse on Beltline Rd. will be closed for a few days after a fire started in the kitchen. Brown says it is unclear as to what caused the fire but it started around the grill area.

He credited the Texas Roadhouse staff for saving the building as they jumped into action and got the fire suppression system going. Brown says there is moderate damage but no one was injured.

This story will be updated once there were more information.

