Suspect, Montgomery officer shot in weekend standoff now identified

A second, unnamed victim was reportedly shot by the suspect while fleeing from a vehicle
A second, unnamed victim was reportedly shot by the suspect while fleeing from a vehicle.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Daryl Albert spoke Monday afternoon about the weekend standoff that left a police officer and two others, including the suspect, with gunshot wounds.

Albert identified the injured officer as Jonathan Cooper, 25, whom he said is a four-year veteran of the police department assigned to the patrol division. Cooper suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was treated at an area hospital and later released, though he’s still under a doctor’s care, the chief said. Court filings indicate the gunshot injury was to the officer’s left bicep.

Montgomery police officer Jonathan Cooper was injured during a weekend standoff. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
Montgomery police officer Jonathan Cooper was injured during a weekend standoff. His injuries were non-life-threatening.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)

The chief shared a special thank you to “Major Douglass” with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was on the scene “within moments” and who applied a tourniquet to the officer’s wound before he was taken to the hospital.

“His speedy action really did good in terms of causing less injuries to the officer, in terms of blood loss and things like that,” the chief said of the major, whose first name was not released.

Albert declined to identify the second victim, though he said that person also suffered a non-life-threatening injury to an extremity. A check of court documents indicates the victim was in his private vehicle when the suspect pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out. Despite complying with the suspect’s demands, the filings indicate the victim was shot in the leg while running away from the scene.

The suspect, since identified as 23-year-old Montgomery resident Devonta Fuller, tried to drive away in the victim’s vehicle but was unsuccessful, the filings added.

Devonta L. Fuller, 23
Devonta L. Fuller, 23(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

The incident started around 12:20 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to the area of South Panama Street near Poplar Street on a report that a person was armed with a gun and shots had been fired.

Responding officers encountered Fuller in the area of Poplar Street and Ann Street, according to MPD Major Saba Coleman, at which time he fired on an officer, who returned fire. Coleman said the suspect then shot a man in a robbery attempt and, as more units arrived, he then began shooting at them, hitting one of the officers.

MPD units chased the suspect on foot to a local business in the 1100 block of Ann Street, Coleman said, where he barricaded himself inside the building.

Coleman said MPD quickly deployed more resources to the area and established control of the scene, adding that there was no imminent danger to the surrounding businesses.

Fuller was ultimately taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with three counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Robbery First Degree.

The case has since been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.

