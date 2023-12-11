Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Sunny & Chilly Start To Your Week

First Alert Weather
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Today will be a sunny day across the Tennessee Valley with well below average temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Even though it will be a chilly start to your work and school week, winds will stay relatively light from the northwest between 3 to 7 miles per hour. Skies will remain clear overnight with more frost expected for your Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be cold falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s again.

Tuesday will bring in more sunshine with seasonal high temperatures in the middle 50s. Wednesday through Friday will be fairly typical December days with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs ranging from the middle to upper 50s.

Isolated rain chances will be possible by the weekend, but most locations at this time look to stay dry. Expect temperatures to remain seasonal for this time of year in the 50s to lower 60s.

