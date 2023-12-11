Sunny but chilly 40s to start the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We have fair skies and very chilly temperatures in the 20s to kick off the work and school week.

Areas of frost have developed overnight with the calm conditions in place, allow a few extra minutes out the door to scrape off your windshield. Today will be a sunny day across the Tennessee Valley with well below average temperatures in the middle to upper 40s, winds will be light from the northwest between 3 to 7 miles per hour.

Skies will remain clear overnight with more frost expected, lows will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s again. Tuesday will bring in more sunshine with seasonal high temperatures in the middle 50s. Wednesday through Friday will be fairly typical December days with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs ranging from the middle to upper 50s.

Isolated rain chances will be possible by the weekend with temps staying in the 50s to lower 60s.

