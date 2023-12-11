Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
South Alabama man arrested after chase ends with crash in Prattville

Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in...
Skylar Salter has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in Autauga County late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.(Source: Autauga County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 19-year-old south Alabama man has been arrested and charged after a high-speed police chase that started in Autauga County late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said the suspect, Skylar Salter, 19, of Brewton, was speeding along Interstate 65 and refused to pull over when an ALEA state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop near Pine Level.

The trooper’s pursuit of the Chevrolet Equinox Salter was driving started shortly before 9:45 p.m. The chase continued on to U.S. Highway 31 and into the Prattville city limits where Salter ultimately crashed.

Salter was arrested and taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail where he was charged with Attempting to Elude, Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree, and multiple traffic violations.

ALEA said no other details were available as its investigation continues.

