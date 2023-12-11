Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
One injured after overnight shooting at Brook Haven Apartments

Huntsville Police are investigating the shooting in north Huntsville
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting at Brook Haven Apartments in Huntsville.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Fairview Farm Way.

WAFF crews on the scene saw first responders rush one shooting victim to the hospital.

The Huntsville Police Department has not released any details on the person’s condition. It is believed investigators are still searching for the suspect.

WAFF is waiting for more information from HPD about the victim and the suspect.

