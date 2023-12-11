One injured after overnight shooting at Brook Haven Apartments

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting at Brook Haven Apartments in Huntsville.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Fairview Farm Way.

WAFF crews on the scene saw first responders rush one shooting victim to the hospital.

The Huntsville Police Department has not released any details on the person’s condition. It is believed investigators are still searching for the suspect.

WAFF is waiting for more information from HPD about the victim and the suspect.

