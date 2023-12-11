Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
North Alabama community agencies receive over $17 million in grant money

Four North Alabama community agencies are set to receive over $17 million in grant money...
Four North Alabama community agencies are set to receive over $17 million in grant money awarded by Governor Kay Ivey(Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Eighteen community services agencies across Alabama will soon be receiving a portion of a $46 million grant awarded by Governor Kay Ivey.

The community service agencies provide emergency assistance to help low-income households cover the costs of staying warm during the winter and cool during the summer.

The Alabama Department of Economics and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“High energy bills can be an overwhelming burden for families that are already struggling to meet their basic needs,” Ivey said. “These grants will help low-income Alabama residents weather the cold winter ahead as well as the hot summer months to come.”

Below is the list of each North Alabama agency and how much of the grant they are receiving:

