No primary to be held in special election for House District 10 seat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There will not be a primary election for Alabama’s House District 10 seat, according to Madison County elections officials.

The election was originally scheduled for Dec. 12, but it has been canceled due to only one candidate qualifying in each party. The next time to vote will be for the House District 10 special general election on March 26, 2024.

The seat was formerly held by Madison-area Rep. David Cole, who resigned on Aug. 30. Cole signed a plea agreement stating he knowingly voted at a polling location where he was unauthorized to vote.

