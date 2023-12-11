Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Multiple shooters, guns used in drive-by that killed 9-year-old, Mobile County DA says

A drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl involved at least two shooters and guns, Mobile County’s top prosecutor said Monday.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl involved at least two shooters and guns, Mobile County’s top prosecutor said Monday.

Three people have been charged with felony murder. Tyrone Deairous Williams, 19, Ariel Rapheal Curry, 22, and Darius Janoski Lucky Jr., 18, all pleaded not guilty Monday.

Prosecutors previously have alleged that Curry was driving the car while Williams fired into the house in the 1000 block of Rhett Drive, near Zeigler Boulevard. Cailee Knight, who was sleeping on a couch at about 1 a.m. Tuesday, died from the gunshots.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News on Monday that Lucky also was in that vehicle and shot at the house. Investigators uncovered evidence of shots from a pistol and a rifle, he said.

“We believe, based on the investigation, that multiple firearms were fired,” he said. “So, we believe that the evidence would tend to show that Darius Lucky fired one of those.”

Blackwood declined to speculate on motive other than to say it was over some sort of relationship gone awry. He said it is too early to determine if the three defendants were members of a gang, but he reiterated that his office will seek stiffer penalties under a new gang law that took effect in September if the facts warrant it.

“We know that there is a gang component to this,” he said. “That continues to be under investigation, and should there be evidence that this crime was committed in furtherance of an organized crime activity or a gang-like activity, then we would certainly see those enhancements when the time comes.”

All three defendants remain locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail, and prosecutors hope to keep it that way. Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby set a hearing for Friday to hear arguments on the prosecution’s request that he deny bail under Aniah’s Law, named for a murder and kidnapping victim whose accused killer was out on bail at the time. It gives judge discretion to deny bail in a wider array of cases.

“We believe that all three of these defendants present a danger to public safety such that there’s no less-restrictive means to keep the community safe,” Blackwood said. ‘This was – it was a shooting into a house. A precious 9-year-old child was killed as a result of this. And, you know, this is not something that our community can tolerate.”

Lawyers for the defendants said is premature to comment on the allegations. But Willie Huntley, who represents Lucky, said he will fight for bail for his client.

“It depends on the circumstances and the situations,” he said. “And some are in that situation, but I don’t think my client is in that situation, particularly if he was not directly involved. And I think that’s what the state’s evidence is gonna show, that he wasn’t directly involved.”

Jeff Deen, Curry’s attorney, says he anticipates the judge setting a high bond even if he denies the Aniah’s Law request.

“We’ll do what we can to get a bond, and one low enough that her family can make,” he said. “But even if at this juncture they set bond, I don’t think it’s gonna be within the means of her family anyway.”

