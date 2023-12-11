Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Laundrie family denies knowledge of Gabby Petito’s murder in new court documents

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in...
The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.(Petito family)
By Melissa Ratliff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The parents of Brian Laundrie and their former attorney have filed a response to a motion denying they had outright knowledge of the fact that a murder had taken place.

The family of Gabby Petito is suing Chris and Roberta Laundrie for emotional distress in relation to her death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI said before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

Earlier this month, an amended motion filed by the parents of Gabby Petito revealed new details from the deposition. In it, Roberta and Chris Laundrie admitted that Brian called them in the aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance and told them “Gabby is gone” before asking for them to hire an attorney.

In the complaint, filed on Nov. 30, the Laundrie family admitted they received a call from Brian Laundrie in the immediate aftermath of Gabby’s disappearance.

Brian told his parents on Aug. 29, 2021, in what is described as a “frantic” phone call that Gabby was “gone” and he needed a lawyer.

That same day, the Laundries contacted Steven Bertolino. The documents also allege that Brian was using Gabby’s phone and pretending to be her in text messages to her family. Bertolino, in turn, contacted lawyers in Wyoming where Gabby’s body was eventually found.

In their response, the Laundries again confirmed the communication but denied all other allegations of knowledge of the crime.

After Laundrie family attorney Bertolino also noted that the statement issued as crews looked for the body of Gabby Petito was “not intended to reach Joseph Petito” specifically.

“...the purpose of the statement was to provide a public response to escalating pressure from Plaintiffs, law enforcement, the press, and the public who were all demanding that Defendants Christopher and Roberta Laundrie provide information,” reads the document.

You can read the full response below.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified

Latest News

Decatur Build-to-rent properties
Decatur planning proposal to regulate built-to-rent properties in city
Brookhaven Apartments person taken to hospital
One injured following shooting at Brook Haven Apartments
Two dogs are missing after a wrong-way crash in South Carolina left three people dead.
Dogs missing after deadly crash
Attempted robbery at Jack's
Florence police searching for suspect after attempted robbery at Jack’s