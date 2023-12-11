Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Holiday gift guide for college girls

Madeline Cooper shares 6 gift categories for girls in college
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It can be hard to shop for a college girl. You might not see them as often as you used to, or you just don’t know what the trends are these days. That’s why current student Madeline Cooper shared 6 gift categories that are perfect for any college girl!

Activewear

You can never go wrong with cute activewear
You can never go wrong with cute activewear

Right now, matching activewear sets are all any girl wants to wear. They’re comfortable, yet stylish and can be worn to class. They’re so easy to throw on, so this is a perfect gift for the gal on the go! Some of Madeline’s favorite spots for athletic wear are lululemon, Alo Yoga, and Set Active. Do some browsing to figure out what you think your college girl will like!

Sneakers

Madeline says that sneakers have been super popular this year
Madeline says that sneakers have been super popular this year

This year it seems like every girl has been rocking a pair of sneakers! You can wear them with dresses, throw them on with a matching set, or go on a hot girl walk in style. Madeline is loving sneakers from Veja, the 574 platform sneakers from New Balance, and the Samba OG sneakers by Addidas.

Pajama Sets

There is nothing more luxurious feeling than a matching pajama set
There is nothing more luxurious feeling than a matching pajama set

Madeline has always been a matching pj’s girl and this year, all the TikTokers have jumped on the trend. Some really popular brands this year include sets from Djerf Avenue’s collection in collaboration with Sofia Richie Grainge, LAKE, and classic monogrammed robes from Weezie Towels.

Hair Care

What girl wouldn't want to get some hair care products?
What girl wouldn't want to get some hair care products?

The Dyson Airwrap is popular right now, but if the price point is a little steep for you, Madeline has some other options. For styling tools, Madeline says she’s asking for the Shark Flexstyle and the PHOEBE 1.25-inch Curling Iron Brush. For shampoo, conditioners, and treatments, she suggests Purology.

Travel Essentials

Weekenders and travel makeup bags never miss
Weekenders and travel makeup bags never miss

For travel, Madeline says she loves The Ever Need bag from Sly Beauty. It’s super durable and she uses it to travel back and forth between campus and home. The Weekender bag from Beis and the classic Bote and Tote from L.L. Bean are both great options for short trips or even going to class.

Makeup & Skincare Essentials

If you get her some skincare or makeup, put them in a cute bag for added details
If you get her some skincare or makeup, put them in a cute bag for added details

Madeline says she loves The Ordinary for basic skincare and products from TULA. She suggests putting any beauty products into a cute makeup bag for an added gift!

You can find more fashion inspiration, product reviews, get ready with me’s, and more on her TikTok @madcooper!

