Florence police searching for suspect after attempted robbery at Jack’s

By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery at Jack’s fast food restaurant on Monday, according to the Shoals Insider.

Shoals Insider confirmed through Florence police they are combing the area after a suspect attempted to rob the restaurant located at the intersection of Highway 72 and Jeremy Drive.

Multiple officers and tracking dogs are on the scene, according to Shoals Insider.

WAFF crews are heading to the scene and will update with more information as it becomes available.

