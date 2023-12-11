Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Drive-thru taste test at Dutch Bros Coffee

Ellen and Payton try the holiday menu at Dutch Bros
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - ‘Tis the season for new holiday drinks! Dutch Bros Coffee has finally opened its doors in north Alabama and will soon open additional locations in Madison, Huntsville, and the Hampton Cove area.

This year, Dutch Bros’ Holiday Trio includes the Hazelnut Truffle Mocha, the Merry Mischief Rebel, and the Snow Cap Freeze. The entire holiday menu is available now at a Dutch Bros near you!

Holiday Trio

  • The Hazelnut Truffle Mocha features hazelnut flavor, espresso, Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and caramel drizzle.
  • The Merry Mischief Rebel features strawberry and red raspberry flavors in Dutch Bros’ exclusive energy drink, Rebel, topped with NEW Green Apple Soft Top.
  • The Snow Cap Freeze features cupcake flavor in a Dutch Freeze (Dutch Bros frozen coffee) finished with Soft Top and holiday sprinks.

Additional Holiday Drinks

  • The Candy Cane Trio features Cold Brew, Freeze, or Cocoa! A delicious mix of peppermint flavor and Dutch Bros’ signature chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and peppermint sprinks.
  • The Zero Sugar Added Peppermint Bark Mocha* features sugar-free chocolate, sugar-free white chocolate, and sugar-free peppermint flavors, espresso, and half and half.

Dutch Bros’ holiday drinks will be available until December 31.

