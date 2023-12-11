Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Decatur planning proposal to regulate built-to-rent properties in city

city of decatur
city of decatur(jasmina alston)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Build-to-rent subdivisions are popping up across the country. It’s where some or all homes in a subdivision are sold to an investor who, in turn, rents out those homes.

Dane Shaw, Decatur’s director of development says there’s nothing inherently wrong with doing that. However, he says the city is working on a new ordinance that would demand more transparency from developers.

“A built-to-rent community can come in and they can pretty much rent the houses or sell the houses to outside firms and they can rent out those houses in that development” he said. “But when you have that scenario, you have no accountability on who’s actually managing it so you have to have some sort of guidelines as to how’s that community going to be managed.”

Absentee landlords can lead to problem properties.

Shaw wants well-established subdivisions to be unaffected by built-to-rent properties. Their proposal would make it so developers would have to disclose if more than 20 percent of the homes they’re building would be leased.

If so, it would have to go through the city’s planning commission process.

“Folks in the community can have some sort of feedback with the developer and the planning commission could have feedback with the developer and we can understand one another on what the development is going to be, who’s going to manage it, and maybe even just understand the quality of what the development is,” he said.

It’s important to note, this would not ban build-to-rent development in the city.

Rather, it’s a way to zone them into areas that wouldn’t impact would-be home buyers who want a home in a family-based subdivision.

