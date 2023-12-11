Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Clarksville family mourning loss of son after tornado outbreak

A GoFundMe set up for the family has surpassed $100,000 in less than 24 hours.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville family is mourning the loss of their son after a tornado destroyed their home during Saturday’s catastrophic storms.

The Burnham family said their home was in the direct path of a tornado and their “beautiful baby boy” Arlan was unable to make it out of the house and died.

The family added they also lost their home due to the tornado.

“Kyle and I are not okay. We don’t know how to navigate through this. We have no idea what is next. Anyone who knows me at all knows how much I love and adore my kids, all kids really. I can not put into words how absolutely devastated I am,” the family wrote in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe was set up for the family and in less than 24 hours, it has surpassed $100,000.

“We have an entire army of people helping us. To all of you who have shown up to dig through the rubble to help find and save things like a drawing Arlan made in kindergarten...you have no idea how absolutely grateful I am,” the family added in the Facebook post.

The fundraiser was set up by Brien Burkeen to help the Burnham family through this difficult time, “no donation is too small.”

“This GoFundMe campaign has been established to provide a ray of hope amidst the darkness that surrounds the Burnhams. Your contributions will go directly towards assisting with funeral expenses for Arlan, as well as aiding in the process of rebuilding their home and replacing essential belongings,” Burkeen said.

I have tried to call as many of you personally as possible but I just can't keep retelling this. Yesterday our home...

Posted by Katherine Burnham on Sunday, December 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

