Toy drive kicks off at Joe Davis Stadium for pediatric care

The toy drive was held to provide gifts for kids in pediatric care.
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Outside of Huntsville City FC’s stomping grounds at Joe Davis Stadium, the community helped deliver toys for a great cause on Saturday.

HCFC and the Huntsville Hospital Foundation teamed up with a toy drive to provide gifts to kids in pediatric care.

A symbol of holiday cheer was well shown throughout the day and will be even more so when the kids can receive the gifts that so many people provided.

Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Community Events Manager Chris Hendley said it was a great opportunity to help the community and come together with Huntsville City FC.

“This is the first toy drive we’ve done since 2020,” Hendley said. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to work with these guys and let their fans and our community get together and supply toys for kids.”

Officials said that every donation will be given to pediatric patients – from babies to teenagers. All the items will help provide a fun outlet for all the children while they are hospitalized.

