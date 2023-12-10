‘Their eyes lit up’: Santa Train delivers magic of Christmas to children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The magic of Christmas was alive and well at the North Alabama Railroad Museum on Saturday.

The museum held its annual Santa Train ride with lots of smiling faces and wish lists to be shared with none other than Santa Claus.

Santa was there to greet the kids and of course, see what they all wanted for Christmas on a train ride resembling something out of the Polar Express.

One of the museum’s volunteers, Kelly Stenson said seeing the children’s excitement is what makes it all worth it.

“Their eyes are just lit up,” said Stenson. “They’re just so happy, this is why we volunteer to do what we do.”

If you missed out on this ride, don’t worry there is one more train ride this season, the North Star Limited. The ride was originally scheduled for Saturday, but due to inclement weather will now be on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

For more information on the North Alabama Railroad Museum, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.