‘God welcomes everybody’: Epworth United Methodist celebrates 130th anniversary

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One congregation in the Tennessee Valley celebrated 130 years of being a ministry on Sunday.

Epworth United Methodist Church paid tribute to its history and service to the Huntsville community.

The day was filled with lots to celebrate beginning with a church service followed by a Christmas reception.

The senior pastor, Peter von Herrmann said this church serves as a welcoming place for every person.

“There is a home for people, we emphasize that idea of God welcoming us home,” von Herrmann said. “God welcomes the people who have been a part of this church — God welcomes everybody to this place.”

Church officials say the congregation and community continue to utilize the church facilities for worship, education and fellowship.

The church first opened its doors as Epworth Chapel Methodist Episcopal Church, South in 1893, with 40 charter members at the corner of what is now Russell Street and Humes Avenue. From 1964 to now, the church has remained on Epworth Drive on Chapman Mountain.

