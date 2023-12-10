Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Former Titans great Frank Wycheck dies at 52

His family said at this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga home.
Frank Wycheck
Frank Wycheck(WSMV)
By Chris Harris
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Former Titans tight end Frank Wycheck was found dead in his Chattanooga home, his family confirmed.

His family said at this time, it appears Wycheck fell inside his Chattanooga home Saturday morning, hit his head and was found unresponsive that afternoon.

Wycheck retired in 2003 after 11 NFL seasons. He finished his career with 505 receptions and 5,126 yards with 28 touchdowns.

Wycheck holds the record for the most passes caught and receiving yards by a TE in Titans history.

He was also an integral part of the most iconic play for the team after the move to Nashville, “The Music City Miracle.”

It was Wycheck who threw the ball to Kevin Dyson, which turned into a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the Titans to a 22-16 victory in an AFC Wildcard playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

Wycheck was a three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection and a member of the Titans/Oilers Ring of Honor.

He was also inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

The family, per his wishes, plans to work with experts for ongoing brain injury (TBI) and CTE research. Funeral services have not yet been made at this time.

The Wycheck family said they appreciate the love and support they’ve received, but ask the public to respect their privacy during this time.

