Early showers, breezy and cold 40s Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast
WAFF Three Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:09 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning.  The severe weather threat for the Tennessee Valley ended very early this morning and we are waking up to some light rain showers scattered across North Alabama and Middle Tennessee. 

Morning temperatures are quite chilly in the 40s with fairly breezy winds out of the northwest.  The damp feel will make it feel even colder heading out the door.  The light rain showers will come to an end my mid to late morning with gradual clearing expected into the afternoon, highs today will stay in the 40s.  Breezy winds from the northwest may gust up to 25 miles per hour at times.

Skies will remain clear overnight and this will allow Monday morning temperatures to fall into the  upper 20s to lower 30s.  If the wind dies down overnight, areas of fog and freezing fog can be expected for the morning drive to work and school.  Monday will be a sunny day with well below average high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s.  Clear skies Monday night will drop our Tuesday morning temperatures into the 20s and 30s. 

Sunny skies and seasonal high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s are in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday.  More clouds will build in by the end of the week with a chance at some rain showers by next weekend.

