Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Cold with patchy freezing fog overnight

First Alert Weather
For tonight, diminishing winds and cold. Patchy fog possible. Temps will dip into the 20s and...
For tonight, diminishing winds and cold. Patchy fog possible. Temps will dip into the 20s and for locations that have fog be careful of a few icy spots overnight and early tomorrow morning.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, diminishing winds and cold. Patchy fog possible. Temps will dip into the 20s and for locations that have fog be careful of a few icy spots overnight and early tomorrow morning. Especially bridges/overpasses. Temps in the 20s.

Monday, sunny and cold. High temps in the 40s. Another cold night Monday night with temps in the 20s again.

Tuesday through Friday, mostly sunny and not as cold. High temps close to 60 degrees with overnight low temps in the 30s. Next chance of rain comes Saturday night and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year

Latest News

WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Early showers, breezy and cold 40s Sunday
WAFF Three Day Forecast
Early showers, breezy and cold 40s Sunday
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED for Colbert,...
TORNADO WATCH is issued through 11 P.M. for parts of Tennessee Valley