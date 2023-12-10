Cold with patchy freezing fog overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, diminishing winds and cold. Patchy fog possible. Temps will dip into the 20s and for locations that have fog be careful of a few icy spots overnight and early tomorrow morning. Especially bridges/overpasses. Temps in the 20s.

Monday, sunny and cold. High temps in the 40s. Another cold night Monday night with temps in the 20s again.

Tuesday through Friday, mostly sunny and not as cold. High temps close to 60 degrees with overnight low temps in the 30s. Next chance of rain comes Saturday night and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.