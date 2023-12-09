Westbound lanes of Governors Dr. blocked after driver hits telephone pole

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr. on Friday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the driver hit a telephone pole on Governors Dr. near Bassett St. just before 8 p.m. Webster says the driver is expected to be OK.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says there is a powerline in the roadway which is causing all westbound lanes to be blocked.

Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to fix the damage.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. Click here to view the WAFF 48 News Traffic Map.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.