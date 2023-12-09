Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Westbound lanes of Governors Dr. blocked after driver hits telephone pole

Driver transported to hospital after hitting pole on Governors Dr.
Driver transported to hospital after hitting pole on Governors Dr.(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on Governors Dr. on Friday evening.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the driver hit a telephone pole on Governors Dr. near Bassett St. just before 8 p.m. Webster says the driver is expected to be OK.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says there is a powerline in the roadway which is causing all westbound lanes to be blocked.

Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to fix the damage.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. Click here to view the WAFF 48 News Traffic Map.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left a man dead early...
Man dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-565
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt held a press conference regarding Decatur Mayor Tab...
Steve Perkins’ family attorney plans to file federal lawsuits over shooting death
Hunter Pepper hosts press conference addressing firing of 3 Decatur Officers
Hunter Pepper hosts press conference addressing firing of 3 Decatur Officers
Hunter Pepper hosts press conference addressing firing of 3 Decatur Officers
Hunter Pepper hosts press conference addressing firing of 3 Decatur Officers
Governor Ivey among those helping break ground on USA's new Frederick P. Whiddon College of...
USA breaks ground on $200-Million College of Medicine building