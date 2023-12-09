Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN

The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect for seven counties in north Alabama and three counties in Tennessee.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. CT.

The following counties are under effect in Alabama:

  • Limestone
  • Madison
  • Morgan
  • Colbert
  • Franklin
  • Lauderdale
  • Lawrence

The following counties are under effect in Tennessee:

  • Franklin
  • Lincoln
  • Moore

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms that could produce a tornado.

Charge phones, and make sure your weather radio is ready to go.

