Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect for seven counties in north Alabama and three counties in Tennessee.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. CT.

The following counties are under effect in Alabama:

Limestone

Madison

Morgan

Colbert

Franklin

Lauderdale

Lawrence

The following counties are under effect in Tennessee:

Franklin

Lincoln

Moore

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms that could produce a tornado.

Charge phones, and make sure your weather radio is ready to go.

