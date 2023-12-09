Over 250 people attend Marshall County’s first drag show despite months of backlash

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of messages, opposition from pastors and threats of protests, Albertville’s first drag show happened on Friday night.

Performer Meagan Flosha believes this is a turning point for the Marshall County community.

“I don’t think Marshall County ever thought they would have an event like this in anybody’s lifetime, especially mine,” Flosha said.

Since it’s announcement, the Holly Jolly Drag Show faced controversy. Yet, Albertville Police were on scene at the Crossroads Mall deterring protestors at the request of the property owners.

Chief J.T. Cartee says safety for everyone was the number one priority and offered another avenue on how to express their concerns.

“Don’t get mad. Pray. I’ve talked to some of the people involved in organizing the protests and they have agreed that it’d be better to hold prayer vigils at their church. Why don’t you join in and pray with them? Prayer is far more powerful than protest,” Cartee said.

Organizer and owner of Baked and Boozy LLC. Jessica Turner expressed her gratitude to the police department for ensuring everyone’s safety.

“It gives me a sense of security knowing we have their presence here,” Turner said.

Three people did attempt to protest on the property but were quickly asked to leave by on-site law enforcement. Turner says the event has marched on despite the adversity.

“We’ve had so many people say ‘we’re gonna do a spiritual war. We don’t want a war, we don’t want a fight. We just want everybody to be peaceful and love each other. It’s just that simple,” Turner said.

Turner says all proceeds will go toward Magic City Acceptance Academy in Homewood, Alabama to support LGBTQ children.

