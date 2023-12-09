Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Over 1,000 boxes of mac ‘n’ cheese donated to Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

By Aria Pons
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) -A Florence City Official and Salvation Army volunteer wants to make sure every hungry child in the Shoals has something tasty to eat this Christmas.

Every year, volunteers with the Shoals Salvation Army check their angel tree list more than twice. This year, there are over 1,000 people on their Angel Tree list.

“We look for necessity first,” volunteer Carol Beberniss said. “And then it’s a joy to be able to give them the gift stuff, the fun stuff, that the kids want for Christmas.”

Beberniss has volunteered for around 13 years and she says they work hard to give these children a good Christmas. And every year, volunteers make sure Angel Tree families get groceries to eat during the holidays.

Nearly 10 years ago, while volunteering, one man realized there was a problem with the groceries he was handing out. Bill Griffin says he knew immediately what he could do to help.

“There is nothing in here that kids would eat,” Griffin explained about the groceries.

He has been collecting boxes of mac and cheese to give ever since. He teams up with the Florence City Schools system to collect the boxes.

“Number one: a lot of the kids can make it themselves and it’s just comfort food. Kids love mac and cheese,” Griffin said. “So I was looking at the green beans and all that stuff going I couldn’t eat that. I wouldn’t eat that. Give me some mac and cheese.”

This year, Forest Hills, Weeden and Harlan Elementary Schools have already collected over 1,100 boxes of mac and cheese to donate to the Salvation Army.

